A group of New York Fashion Week designers are set to showcase in the Mother City in October. The runway show will be held at Cape Town Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers.

Show producers Red Carpet Creative in collaboration with Runway Prestige New York who have hand-picked a curated selection of show-stopping ready-to-wear and haute couture fashion designers direct from the Big Apple, bringing the freshest tailored trends to our doorstep. “We are beyond excited for this sublime collaboration of SA-NYC; transcending borders and breaking boundaries, we lift the curtain and unveil the best of the world’s culture capitals” says Jade Allen of Red Carpet Creative.



"Runway Prestige is based on the vision of unity and exclusivity” explains Rabab Abdalla, Founder, Executive Producer of Runway Prestige New York. “We believe in fostering a space of tolerance and respect whilst cultivating and encouraging our fashion designer's creativity and cross-cultural fashion exploration;



"We are extremely excited to bring our New York fashion production to South Africa. Our aim is to empower designers to explore other ecosystems of production and distribution. We are transcending geographical boundaries and creating an open platform for designers to be inspired by other cultural fashion history, trends and expression."





A design by Jacques LaGrange . Supplied picture.

Cape Town based Haute Couture Designer, Jacques LaGrange says “Having worked with NYFW for the past three years consecutively, I can confidently say that South Africa is right up there in terms of vision and quality. The cross pollination of NY and SA makes perfect sense in the world of fashion and gives people something truly spectacular to look forward to and be a part of!”



Innovative, modern design emanating contemporary sophistication and luxury, Cape Town Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers offers the quintessential space for a global fashion event. The hotel is centrally located in the heart of the Century City urban hub, set beside the palm-lined canal and boasts majestic views of Table Mountain.



Date: October 11 2019

Doors open at 7pm and tickets start at R495 a pop (VIP lounge Tickets are priced at R780) covering all bases from food to fashion, cocktail and beauty bars and everything in between. Gorgeous gifts, give-aways and surprise live entertainment acts to blow the hair back. Crystal Tower’s Orah bar will host the official after party. VIP Premium tickets go for R1400 (per person sharing) or R2000 (for single occupancy) upgrading guest tickets with a stay over at Crystal Towers Hotel inclusive of breakfast.



Guests are encouraged to leave their cars at home and Uber in safety and in style. Uber is offering guests R100 off their first ride with the promo code NYRCapeTown.



* Tickets can be purchased via https://www.quicket.co.za/events/77229-new-york-runway/#/ For more details, email [email protected] or you can visit the Facebook Event Page.