Nicki Minaj’s comeback photos crash Crocs website

Nicki Minaj proves to be one of the most influential celebrities by making the Crocs website crash after her fans rushed to buy the new shoes she was wearing.

The award-winning rapper posted pictures of herself for the first time since January, and her fans went crazy.

The mother of one posted images of herself sitting in a pink office wearing pink Crocs with her body covered with pink heart-shaped pillows.

Without giving away too much, she simply said “Friday” to caption the images and her fans already assumed that she could be releasing something on Friday, perhaps a single.

Our big guess is that she could be releasing a fragrance line with Chanel, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Her friends who are also in the entertainment industry gave her a warm welcome.

These include Davido, Winnie Harlow, Adut Akech and many more.

Almost 15 hours after she posted on Instagram, Minaj's pictures already had over 4 million likes.

On Twitter, she got over 400 000 likes, 164 000 retweets and 29k tweeps commented on her photo.

The Roman Holiday star took a break from posting images on social media late last year after giving birth to her son, Papa Bear.

To keep her fans entertained, she posted more pregnancy images three months after her son was born.

Papa Bear is no ordinary child.

At just three months, he was already wearing designer clothes including Fendi, Versace, Gucci, Burberry and to top it all, expensive jewellery.