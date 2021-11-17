Nike postpones release of Travis Scott’s Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack sneakers

On Monday, November 15, the SNKRS app released a statement, which read: “Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack.”

The release of Travis Scott's Nike “Baroque Brown” and “Saturn Gold” Air Max 1s​ have officially been postponed.

The “Baroque Brown” and “Saturn Gold” colour ways of Scott’s Air Max 1 collaboration were originally supposed to be released on December 16, on the SNKRS app.

Travis Scott’s Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack. Picture: Instagram

Images of Scott's collaboration with the brand popped earlier this year and both pairs were seen listed on SNKRS.

They were reportedly due to see an exclusive drop on the weekend of the concert, with a wider release at the time being scheduled for December 16.