Nike postpones release of Travis Scott’s Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack sneakers
The release of Travis Scott's Nike “Baroque Brown” and “Saturn Gold” Air Max 1s have officially been postponed.
On Monday, November 15, the SNKRS app released a statement, which read: “Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack.”
The “Baroque Brown” and “Saturn Gold” colour ways of Scott’s Air Max 1 collaboration were originally supposed to be released on December 16, on the SNKRS app.
Images of Scott's collaboration with the brand popped earlier this year and both pairs were seen listed on SNKRS.
They were reportedly due to see an exclusive drop on the weekend of the concert, with a wider release at the time being scheduled for December 16.
The news comes as no surprise and many are questioning whethe the sneakers should even eventually drop.
This announcement is undoubtedly a response to the tragic events that unfolded at the Astroworld concert, that took place on November 5, where 10 people lost their lives, including nine-year-old Ezra Blount, who died from his injuries on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
Blount’s family, along with hundreds of others, have filed lawsuits against Scott and Live Nation for negligence, even after Scott announced that he would cover the funeral costs of the victims.