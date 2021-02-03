Nike unveils its first hands-free sneaker

Popular clothing brand Nike has unveiled its first hands-free sneaker. Named Nike GO FlyEase, this shoe is a slip-on with a patent-pending, bi-stable hinge and midsole tensioner that allows for hands-free entry. Bright in the colour block, the GO FlyEase’s design is an innovation of smart engineering. “Sophisticated, accessible solutions, like those in Nike GO FlyEase, are emblematic of the “better is temporary” mentality that drives Nike FlyEase technology. Since its debut, the technologies have been employed in numerous footwear styles across basketball, running and sportswear. Each successive design balances the rigour of FlyEase criteria with unwavering performance standards,” read a statement by the brand. Disability design for the win!



In 2012, Matthew Walzer, a teen with cerebral palsy, wrote to Nike asking for athletic shoes for disabled people. Nike invited him to collaborate in the design of the original adaptive Nike FlyEase shoe. https://t.co/0S3cAUhCCY — Jaipreet Virdi (@jaivirdi) February 1, 2021 Bebe Vio, a champion wheelchair fencer, revealed that the shoe is more suited to everyday life than an active lifestyle.

"Usually I spend so much time to get in my shoes. With the Nike GO FlyEase, I just need to put my feet in and jump on it. The shoes are a new kind of technology, not only for adaptive athletes but for everyone's real life," said Vio.

Pika Chulita, a professional gamer, warned Twitter trolls about dissing the shoe.

She said: “Before anyone jumps to criticize this for it's ‘laziness,’ think about how this is what accessibility can look like, & how this could benefit people with disabilities.”

The Nike GO FlyEase is available initially via invite for select Nike Members. Other consumers will probably get it later this year.