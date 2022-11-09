No cocktail dresses allowed: What not to wear to a funeral

No one enjoys going to funerals, but at some point in our lives, we will have to. Whether it is a family member, a close friend or simply there to offer support, funerals are a social gathering.

However, when attending a funeral you certainly cannot act in an inappropriate manner and you cannot dress any which way either. One would assume that people should know how to dress and behave at funerals, but having attended a few in my lifetime, it’s clear that there are some folk who don’t. Whether you knew the person well, liked or disliked the person, you can and should at least dress appropriately.

Always dress appropriately when attending a funeral. Picture: Pexels Pavel Danilyuk Here’s what you can and most definitely cannot wear to a funeral. DO: Stick to black or any other dark colours. Having said that, there are instances where the deceased might have requested that attendees to their funeral wear specific colours. This will usually be communicated by those co-ordinating the funeral.

The same applies to the dress code. Unless otherwise specified, keep your outfit conservative and smart casual. Think suits and corporate wear. Stick to wearing comfortable shoes. You never know how much standing you’ll be doing, and navigating gravesites can often be tricky. Take into consideration the person’s cultural and religious background and dress appropriately.

DON’T: Stay away from sexy revealing outfits. Bright colours and loud prints are a definite no-no.