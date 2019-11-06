London - For decades she has gone about her royal duties in luxury coats, hats, scarves and wraps made from real fur.
But from now on Queen Elizabeth is "going faux".
Buckingham Palace said the rule applied to all new outfits made for the monarch – but she will continue to wear items made of, or trimmed with, real fur from her existing wardrobe.
A Palace spokesperson told the Mail: "As new outfits are designed for the Queen, any fur used will be fake."
The move comes after animal rights campaigners have called for an end to the sale of real fur in Britain – citing extreme cruelty in its production including animals being electrocuted and skinned alive. Over the past year top fashion houses including Chanel, Jean Paul Gaultier, Michael Kors and Victoria Beckham, have decided to stop using real fur.
Fur farms were banned in the UK in 2000 but real fur from animals including fox and rabbit is still imported from countries such as China and sold by some fashion brands. Campaigners welcomed the Queen’s landmark decision.