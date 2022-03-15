Nomzamo Mbatha to launch new project with Cotton On Foundation

Cape Town - South African actress and activist Nomzamo Mbatha continues to play her part in helping to save the world. The “Coming 2 America” star announced that in line with her long partnership with the Cotton On Foundation as its ambassador, they were working on a new project that will be launched this month.

“Last year, the Cotton On Group partnered with Unicef, helping deliver more than one million Covid-19 vaccines to some of the world’s most vulnerable communities, and I was thrilled to be part of this project. “The group has set a target to be carbon neutral across its entire operations by 2030, achieving 84% of its 2023 target to wash 100% of its denim using water-reduction processes and significantly reduce the use of plastics across its operations. “Cotton On also expanded its Africa Cotton programme into Mozambique to positively impact the lives of more farmers in this area, launching its first-ever range of T-shirts made from the single-origin Africa cotton,” said Mbatha.

Mbatha has been doing a lot of community work. In December last year, she was part of the 36 Million Solutions in Rwanda, assisting forcibly displaced persons through social entrepreneurship efforts. She was also a guest speaker at the high-level event on Building Back Healthier in September 2021. If she’s not acting or doing her activism work, Mbatha is a focused fashionista. In October last year she dropped the second edition of the #PUMAxNomzamo Shandu collection.