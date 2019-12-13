Nontando Mposo appointed as new editor-in-chief of Glamour magazine









Independent Media fashion and beauty editor, Nontando Mposo, has been appointed as the new editor-in-chief of Glamour magazine. Picture: African News Agency Cape Town - Independent Media's sister company, Content Nation Media, announced the appointment of Nontando Mposo as new editor-in-chief of Glamour magazine following the departure of Ayanda Sizani last month. Independent Media fashion and beauty editor Mposo, as brand custodian for Glamour, will be tasked with bringing the brand’s editorial vision to life and taking it to greater heights. Of her appointment, Nontando commented: “What a journey it has been to get me here. I started at Independent Media as a cadet in 2014. After which, I worked as a news journalist followed by a lifestyle journalist. I am grateful, humbled and excited for this opportunity. “Glamour South Africa is in a great place and my role is to take it forward with cover stories and content that resonates with a pan-African audience,” said Mposo. "Over the years, as a fashion editor, I have been building my brand and expertise and working towards this role. I am grateful and looking forward to this new chapter."

Dr Iqbal Survé, executive chairman of Independent Media and chairman of Content Nation Media, lauded Mposo for her hard work and dedication.

“These appointments bear testimony to the company’s commitment to nurture, grow and retain talent within the organisation and to reward excellence,” said Survé.

In congratulating Nontando, CEO of Content Nation Media, Mbuso Khoza said: “I am elated to have such a reputable and solid fashion voice on board. Nontando has worked very hard to make a name for herself in the fashion and beauty industry – both as a journalist and as an influencer. It is about time she got honoured with a well-deserved crown!”

Content Nation Media chief executive Mbuso Khoza with Independent Media executive chairman and Content Nation Media chair Dr Iqbal Survé, newly appointed Glamour magazine editor-in-chief Nontando Mposo, and newly appointed Weekend Argus Saturday editor Jade Otto. Picture: COURTNEY AFRICA/African News Agency (ANA)

Independent Media has also made it's own appoint with Jade Otto steeping in as the new editor of Weekend Argus Saturday while the company's editor in chief, Aneez Salie, is the first editorial representative on its board of directors.