Cape Town - Independent Media's sister company, Content Nation Media, announced the appointment of Nontando Mposo as new editor-in-chief of Glamour magazine following the departure of Ayanda Sizani last month.
Independent Media fashion and beauty editor Mposo, as brand custodian for Glamour, will be tasked with bringing the brand’s editorial vision to life and taking it to greater heights.
Of her appointment, Nontando commented: “What a journey it has been to get me here. I started at Independent Media as a cadet in 2014. After which, I worked as a news journalist followed by a lifestyle journalist. I am grateful, humbled and excited for this opportunity.
“Glamour South Africa is in a great place and my role is to take it forward with cover stories and content that resonates with a pan-African audience,” said Mposo.
"Over the years, as a fashion editor, I have been building my brand and expertise and working towards this role. I am grateful and looking forward to this new chapter."