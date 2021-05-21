Norma Mngoma continues to enjoy the ’soft life’ regardless of her R3 000 credit card limit

She’s currently in the hot seat as she gives evidence during the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, but Norma Mngoma is doing it in style.

With one damning testimony after the other, the estranged wife of former SA Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba seems to be maintaining her soft life regardless of her R3 000 credit card limit. A limit which she claims she can do nothing with in her life.

Besides the power suits and designer bags that she rocks during her court appearances, a quick browse through her Instagram feed is testimony that she is living her best life.

Norma Mngoma is expected to testify at the Zondo commission. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Last week she attended the grand opening launch party of Tang, a new Asian luxury restaurant and bar, looking fabulous - as always.

Captioned, “Members Only Fine Dining & luxurious experience”, the post shows her rubbing shoulders with some of Johannesburg’s elite crowd.

In the same week she showed us her “new fav” as she unfolded a new pair of Balmain sunglasses.

The mom of two has always been a lover of the finer things. Whether she’s seated in court or at Parliament sittings like the State of the Nation Address, having lunch with the girls or out shopping, her looks are always on point.

Here’s a look at how the 46-year-old business woman can rock any look, no matter the occasion.

Travel in style

Lunch with the girls

Pool side chic