Normani becomes SavagexFenty's first-ever brand ambassador
I’m the first ever brand ambassador for @SavageXFenty ♥️♥️♥️♥️✨ !!! I love you @rihanna— Normani (@Normani) November 21, 2019
i want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are. i don’t always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful, but having some Savage X on always helps!! pic.twitter.com/FvcQVchbvE
Welcome to the family sis! Honored to have you!! @Normani https://t.co/DzG3JO6Osq— Rihanna (@rihanna) November 22, 2019
Normani's fans and the Navy are thrilled to have her as part of the SavagexFenty family.
THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT WE SIGNED UP FOR !! 😍😍😍— Ari Fitz (@itsarifitz) November 21, 2019
All I ever wanted was Rihanna to notice Normani this is honestly the best thing ever.— LOVE NKH🥰💕 (@lovenormani_) November 21, 2019
the nation is so proud of you. you deserve the world and everything above. 😔❤— 𝐣. #IStandWithNickiMinaj (@shspooked) November 21, 2019