Normani is the first brand ambassador for SavagexFenty. Picture: Instagram.
American singer and dancer, Normani Kordei Hamilton has been named as the first-ever brand ambassador for SavagexFenty. 

SavagexFenty is a lingerie brand headed up by singer and fashion guru Rihanna. 

On Thursday night, Normani took to her Twitter page to share multiple pictures in a sexy red SavagexFenty three-piece set. 

She wrote: "I’m the first ever brand ambassador for   @SavageXFenty
 ♥️♥️♥️♥️✨ !!! I love you   @rihanna  i want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are. i don’t always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful, but having some Savage X on always helps!!" (sic). 


In response to that, Rihanna warmly welcomed her, saying she's honoured to have her. 