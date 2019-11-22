Normani becomes SavagexFenty's first-ever brand ambassador









Normani is the first brand ambassador for SavagexFenty. Picture: Instagram.

American singer and dancer, Normani Kordei Hamilton has been named as the first-ever brand ambassador for SavagexFenty. SavagexFenty is a lingerie brand headed up by singer and fashion guru Rihanna.

On Thursday night, Normani took to her Twitter page to share multiple pictures in a sexy red SavagexFenty three-piece set.





She wrote: "I’m the first ever brand ambassador for @SavageXFenty

♥️♥️♥️♥️✨ !!! I love you @rihanna i want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are. i don’t always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful, but having some Savage X on always helps!!" (sic).





I’m the first ever brand ambassador for @SavageXFenty ♥️♥️♥️♥️✨ !!! I love you @rihanna



i want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are. i don’t always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful, but having some Savage X on always helps!! pic.twitter.com/FvcQVchbvE — Normani (@Normani) November 21, 2019





In response to that, Rihanna warmly welcomed her, saying she's honoured to have her.



