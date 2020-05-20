Normani is 'obsessed' with Rihanna's Savage X Fenty
Normani is "obsessed" with Rihanna's Savage X Fenty and is thrilled to be the face of the brand.
The 23-year-old singer is the first-ever brand ambassador for Rihanna's lingerie brand and she is a huge admirer of Rihanna's style.
Normani told Harper's Bazaar US: "I'm obsessed with my SavageX. Rih really did her thing."
The star also revealed her love of vintage clothing and confessed she adores hand-me downs from her family members.
She explained: "I get extremely excited anytime the women in my life pass anything down. I'm such a fan of all the vintage clothing that they had from the '90s; the fashion from that time truly gives me a broader perspective on that era, especially because it's also an era I really appreciate musically. I came across a vintage baby blue bustier in my godmother's closet recently that really gave me a glimpse of who she was before my time. I love tapping into their energy and using clothing as an escape."
Meanwhile, Rihanna previously described Normani as the "perfect choice" to showcase her sensual lingerie sets.
In a statement, Rihanna said: "Normani is the perfect choice for a Savage X ambassador. She exudes confidence and power. Everything she does is executed with passion and the belief she's going to kill it. That's why people gravitate towards her."
I’m the first ever brand ambassador for @savagexfenty ♥️♥️♥️♥️✨ !!! I love you @badgalriri ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are. I don’t always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful, but trust and believe having my Savage X on always helps!!
And Normani said: "Savage X celebrates and empowers women of all shapes, sizes, and colours. I am so grateful for this opportunity and excited for what's to come with my new Savage X family."
Normani also revealed that Rihanna personally contacted her to ask if she would be the face of her brand.
She said: "She is somebody I've looked up to for a very, very long time. I just love how it gives everybody the opportunity to feel sexy and beautiful and empowered - which is everything that I stand for as well. I thought it would be the perfect partnership."