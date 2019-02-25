View this post on Instagram
My most stylish and beautiful baby girl North shot her 1st cover for @wwd !!!! She loves fashion & beauty and has so much fun doing this! * I toned down the color of the cover just to blend in with my IG feed so don’t repost this front cover but swipe to see the original and more pics from the shoot! Hair- @chrisappleton1 Eyeliner- @maryphillips Styling- @kimkardashian 🙋🏻♀️ 📷 @jucophoto
North West graces a solo magazine cover
Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West is following her aunt’s footsteps, Kylie Jenner into becoming a top model.
The 5-year-old first came into the modelling scenes when she walked as Thrilla at the LOL Surprise fashion show in September last year and now, she’s gracing magazine covers.
North is on the cover of Beauty Inc Special Edition for WWD and proud mom Kim couldn’t help but share the good news with her 128 million followers on Instagram.
Being an influencer that she is without any social media page to her name, North promises a great future in the fashion and modelling industry.
With Kanye as his father who’s very experimental when it comes to clothing and a grandmother like Kris Jenner, surely she’ll grow up to be one of the best in the game, Kylie better watch out.
