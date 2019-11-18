Liam Payne's mum "hit [him] round the head" when she saw his raunchy Hugo Boss advertisement.
The 'Stack It Up' singer stripped to his pants for the campaign and he admitted it's taken his mother, Karen Payne, some time to feel "comfortable" with the pictures.
He said: "My mum actually congratulated me in the end, but first off she hit me round the head when she first saw them. She wasn't comfortable with it at first but she's alright with it now."
The 26-year-old star recently had a surreal moment when he was confronted by a number of the adverts while out shopping.