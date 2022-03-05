Not just for the look of yesterday - the corset is here to stay

For the past few years, the corset has practically become a wardrobe essential. From winter to summer, the constricting garments have managed to find their way onto the runway, into stores and out on the streets.

And just as fashionistas think the corset is oh-so-last-year, it pops right back up. Whether they are worn as undergarments or uber-sexy outerwear, they make a bold statement. Who can forget Billie Eilish’s transformation when she donned various corsets for Vogue? A glimpse at what designers have been sending down the runway during recent fashion weeks, it’s evident that they are here to stay.

Top luxury fashion houses are holding onto the look but, of course, with a few alterations here and there. From London to Paris Fashion Week here’s what we spotted on the runway and how designers are bringing corsets into 2022. Probably the most prominent designer collection to include corsets is Versace. Almost every look that went down the runway incorporated one in some way. Versace. Picture: Instagram Their autumn/winter collection featured satin corsets in purple, lime, pink, cream or checked worn as tops or over tight-fitting dresses as bodices and embellished underwear as outerwear.

Versace. Picture: Instagram In addition to some highly-covetable corsetry, they played with a variety of unexpected fabrics and not-so-Versace pieces, including shoulder-padded blazers and houndstooth mini skirts. “This collection is built on contrast and tension - like an elastic band pulled tight and about to snap-back with a build-up of energy," designer Donatella Versace told Reuters. We love how she created looks one could rock as streetwear as well as on the red carpet.

The Gucci x Adidas collection was one of the most anticipated collaborations and didn’t disappoint. The high-end fashion and sportswear blend offered victorian era style with an athletic edge. This is most evident in the featuring dual-brand corsets worn over athletic-style dresses. Gucci x Adidas. Picture: Instagram Design duo Phillipe and David Blond of The Blonds label shut down New York Fashion Week with their vampish rock-chic collection feating futuristic embellished corsets. The Blonds. Picture: Instagram Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri’s ready-to-wear collection took a look back at trends in the past eras while looking to the future. Her use of futuristic padded corsets worn over lacy feminine dresses is the perfect illustration thereof.

