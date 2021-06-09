Now you can own a Halston. Netflix collaborates with luxury brand Halston to create limited edition collection

If you’ve watched the Netflix miniseries about the American designer Roy Halston, you’ll why owning a Halston dress is so special.

If you were a grown during the disco era you might have been lucky enough to own one but if not, you’ve missed your chance on getting your hands on one of his bright flowing kaftans or signature pleated sexy dress.

Well, that’s until know!

Along with Netflix the American luxury brand, Halston released a limited edition collection inspired by original costumes seen in the series which stars Ewan McGregor the famous designer and Krysta Rodriguez as the designers best friend and muse Liza Minnelli.

EWAN McGregor plays the famous designer Roy. Picture: Netflix

According to Daily Mail, Halston’s chief creative officer, Robert Rodriguez, praised costume designer Jeriana San Juan saying, “The costume designer for the series did an amazing job of capturing the essence of Halston’s in the styles that she designed”.

While Rodriguez brought his own creativity and sensibility to the line, he paid homage to the American glamour that Roy Halston Frowick became synonymous with.

“Halston loved colour, so I was sure to highlight that, and I focused on shimmer jersey fabrics and batik prints, which he was known for.”

THE Chris. Picture: Halston.com

“I started by looking at the key looks in the series and narrowed those down to the 10 most iconic designs that I felt would resonate most with our customer,” explained Robert.

The collection includes the “Liza” one of Robert's favourites.

The Liza. Picture: Halston.com

“It’s a shimmering silver sheer pleated caftan with a bodysuit. I love that the silhouette is very reminiscent of Halston yet the bodysuit modernises it. It also has amazing movement when it’s on the body.”

Another is the “Elsa,” inspired by the a sapphire blue batik printed silk chiffon caftan, a key look in the miniseries.

THE Elsa. Picture: Halston.com

Also the “Beverly,” a red and fuchsia printed silk chiffon gown, and the “Anjelica,” a ruched one shoulder gown.

THE Beverly. Picture: Halston.com

The Halston x Netflix 10-piece collection is available on Halston.com.