Ntando Duma’s DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards see-through dress sets tongues wagging

Ntando Duma. Picture: Wadinepe.

Published 1h ago

Media personality Ntando Duma was the talk of Twitterville following her daring outfit at the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards (MVCA), which took place at the Sun Arena in Pretoria on June 25.

The actress wore a see-through Miano Designs dress that showed her undergarments and bared her buttocks.

There have been a lot of think pieces regarding her outfit. I saw some lady on TikTok saying: “it’s not okay for a woman with a child to show off her body like that”.

The first thing that came to my mind was “what’s wrong with a woman showing off her body, child or not? Everyone has a right to dress the way they want”. If you wouldn’t dress like that, it’s okay, but what’s not okay is projecting your beliefs on people who are comfortable dressing like that.

Most people came to her rescue, defending the actress and saying the dress looked so good on her.

“Nothing wrong with Ntando Duma’s dress … she has a nice body and South Africa should get with times,” commented @Katlego_mm_

Also, she’s not the first person to do it. International and local celebrities do it all the time.

In 2014, Rihanna attended the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in a see-through grown with Swarovski crystals, showing off her nipples and buttocks.

Uganda’s Zari Hassan and Pearl Thusi wore similar dresses to Duma’s at the “Young, Famous and African” premiere, and it was okay.

Below are some of the reactions from tweeps who defended Duma.

