London - The Duchess of Cambridge looked anything but straight-laced on Monday night as she attended the Royal Variety Performance in a daring Alexander McQueen evening gown.
Wearing her hair loose, Kate radiated glamour in the black lace overlay dress, which had a scooped back and sweetheart neckline.
She and her husband Prince William met performers, including the cast of West End musical Mary Poppins, before the show at the London Palladium.
Veteran singer and actress Petula Clark, who plays the Bird Lady, told Kate she would have to bring the children to see Mary Poppins, which has just opened at the Prince Edward Theatre.
"They would love it," the duchess said, while William exclaimed: "I love Mary Poppins!"