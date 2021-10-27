Oh no, the horror! Suck in your tummy because the Y2K low-rise jeans are back

Fashion trends come and go and before you know it they’re back again. Thanks to the GenZ’s and their love for throw-back fashion, those of us who actually grew up in the 1980s and 1990s are oh too happy to take a step back in time.

Now that skinny jeans are a no-no (thank you GenZ’s) we can finally exhale and relax in our roomier, high waist mom jeans. However, there’s a trend from the not so distant past that’s rapidly making a comeback. A trend that not too many fashionistas who grew up or lived through that period, will be willing to get back into.

Ladies, brace yourselves, the low-rise jeans are back. The one Y2K trend that many of us very happy to see the back of. Personally, it’s a trend I despised then and now even more so.

The trend gave rise to the even more appalling “whale-tale” trend where women showed off jewelled thongs sticking out the back of the jeans. Soon followed by the lower-back tattoo which, is now often referred to as the “tramp stamp”. The super low-cut drew attention to body parts that so many women are self-conscious of. This brings me to another reason why it was a trend I could never bring myself to wear.

I didn’t have a flat tummy. Well, not flat enough to pull off that look. It was a look celebs like Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Keira Knightley and Britney Spears rocked with confidence. Paris Hilton often wore low-rise jeans. Picture: Instagram They were reserved for young, small and skinny girls with perfect curves and not a single jelly roll insight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bex Sinden (@bex.sinden) We’re starting to make some progress in creating a space where young girls can feel more comfortable with their bodies as the media is starting to present a broader spectrum of shapes and sizes. To bring a trend back which shines a direct light on the very same body parts women remain so self-conscious about, feels like a step back. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seti Nejad (@setinejad) When I look at the celebrities who are now embracing the rise of the low-rise it’s like looking at the celebrities who rocked them back in the noughties.