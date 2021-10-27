Oh no, the horror! Suck in your tummy because the Y2K low-rise jeans are back
Fashion trends come and go and before you know it they’re back again.
Thanks to the GenZ’s and their love for throw-back fashion, those of us who actually grew up in the 1980s and 1990s are oh too happy to take a step back in time.
Now that skinny jeans are a no-no (thank you GenZ’s) we can finally exhale and relax in our roomier, high waist mom jeans.
However, there’s a trend from the not so distant past that’s rapidly making a comeback.
A trend that not too many fashionistas who grew up or lived through that period, will be willing to get back into.
Ladies, brace yourselves, the low-rise jeans are back.
The one Y2K trend that many of us very happy to see the back of.
Personally, it’s a trend I despised then and now even more so.
The trend gave rise to the even more appalling “whale-tale” trend where women showed off jewelled thongs sticking out the back of the jeans. Soon followed by the lower-back tattoo which, is now often referred to as the “tramp stamp”.
The super low-cut drew attention to body parts that so many women are self-conscious of.
This brings me to another reason why it was a trend I could never bring myself to wear.
I didn’t have a flat tummy. Well, not flat enough to pull off that look.
It was a look celebs like Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Keira Knightley and Britney Spears rocked with confidence.
They were reserved for young, small and skinny girls with perfect curves and not a single jelly roll insight.
We’re starting to make some progress in creating a space where young girls can feel more comfortable with their bodies as the media is starting to present a broader spectrum of shapes and sizes.
To bring a trend back which shines a direct light on the very same body parts women remain so self-conscious about, feels like a step back.
When I look at the celebrities who are now embracing the rise of the low-rise it’s like looking at the celebrities who rocked them back in the noughties.
While Paris Hilton could possibly still pull off low-rise jeans, its models like Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid with their perfectly toned lean bodies who are bringing them back.
Other celebs on the trend include Hailee Bieber and Gigi Hadid.
But like any other trend, it’s not one we all need to jump on. Needless to say, you can count me out. Again.