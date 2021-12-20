Old Khaki partners with local influencers this festive season

Men and womenswear fashion brand Old Khaki has partnered with South African fashion influencers for its latest range, Old Khaki Festive Dressing. The summer crew consists of content creators who have been serving the hottest fashion looks all year long. They are Big Bad Wolf, Zolfreckles, Cneh, Tebogo Hamange and Dean Herb.

Big Bad Wolf When it comes to layering, the fashion blogger should be your inspiration. She makes everything in her wardrobe work effortlessly. Zolfreckles

The model is always up to date with the latest trends. Her outfits always match her blonde signature hairstyle. Cneh The Durban-based fashionista makes relatable content. She is the epitome of style because she understands that one doesn’t need to wear the most expensive brands to look good, it’s about making ordinary clothes look expensive.

Tebogo Hamange Sometimes more is less, and Hamange understands that. He always looks dapper without adding too much to his looks. Sometimes he lets his tattoos add more flair to his outfits. Dean Herb