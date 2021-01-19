Ole Ledimo sends a heartfelt tribute to his late friend Wandi Nzimande

Mzwandile “Wandi” Nzimande, the co-founder of the local street brand, Loxion Kulca, was laid to rest on Monday, January 18. Nzimande died on Wednesday, January 13, at the Olivedale Clinic in Johannesburg after being diagnosed with Covid-19. One of his close friends Ole Ledimo, the founder of House of Ole, took to Instagram to bid his friend farewell. He wrote: “VanD1... my n****r my idol. Like you said after Bob Mabena’s passing ‘not many people get to work with idols.’ I’m blessed enough to have worked with you Mr Nzimande. “As a young man growing up in Bloemfontein, Spotsh, all I wanted to do was to be a fashion designer.

“Because I was doing well in mathematics and science, my family and friends thought I should pursue a career in the medical space.

“I came across Loxion Kulca in an article where you and Sechaba narrated your story and the birth of Loxion Kulca.

“My best friend, Vuyo Mafata, kept that article for me, to read and draw inspiration from, because he knew my passion for design. You became the role model and reference point I needed as I carved my passion into a career.”

He added: “Destiny would bring us together much later.

“My very first SA Fashion Week exhibition at the Sandton Convention centre would be our first meeting place, and later our playground as you roped me into your world and wonder.

“For 15 years, you and Gideon gave me the platform as creative director of Loxion Kulca and selflessly shared your knowledge that grew me as a designer.

“We worked, we cooked, we made music and shared many family moments. Mmata (friend), I believe God brought us together to expand his kingdom through fashion, and to be a blessing to others.

“I have gone back and forth on your last Instagram post where you mentioned that it’s time for side ‘B.’ I guess in this case B was for Bye. For now.”

Ledimo also spoke about the plans they had.

“We were supposed to have our first meeting for the year at Bel Airs to catch up on work, life and family as usual.

“And for the first time in many years we just never got around to it. For the first time you embarked on a significant journey, and you didn’t tell me.

“I get it Ntwana (friend), because you know I would probably have attempted to stand on your way because, selfishly, I knew how far we can go when you’re around.

“I get it now Ntwana (friend) why we spent so much time together, and you did most of the talking.

“You wanted me to know everything you know about fashion, music and family.

“You took a chance on a young man from Mangaung, trusting me with your Loxion Kulca vision and mentoring me in many aspects of life and the world of fashion and entertainment. I get it.”

Nzimande was 44 when he passed away. He leaves behind his beloved wife Hlapo, three girls, Senzi, Zandi and Zwelethu, as well as his two brothers, Bheki and Ayanda.