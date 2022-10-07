Olivia Cooke fronts new Savage x Fenty campaign

Olivia Cooke has posed for Savage x Fenty's latest campaign. The “House of the Dragon” actress - who plays Alicent Hightower in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series - has joined forces with Rihanna’s lingerie brand as the face of their October collection.

In professional shots shared online, the 28-year-old star can be seen in the Rose maxi slipdress, miniskirts, bras and black lingerie. Sharing a picture on her own Instagram account, she quipped: “Would jump off a cliff for Rihanna so this felt like a better option.” Watch video:

And Savage X Fenty added in a campaign post: “Serving bawdy… high in her tower.” “House of the Dragon” fans were stunned by the shoot, particularly as she made sure so sport her character’s signature green in some of the pictures. One fan replied: “Ooooooh myyyy I think I’m #TeamAlicent now.”

Another follower quipped: “I guess we’re all Team Green now…” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Cooke (@livkatecooke) And a third person commented: “Put that GREEN ON, MISS ALICENT! Hightower bringing the HEAT! (sic).” It’s been a big year for Savage x Fenty, as the brand unveiled plans in August to launch a loungewear category, with the first drop arriving on September 8.

