Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley reveals purple and pink creation he was knitting while sitting in the stands

If you thought knitting was just for little old ladies, think again. British gold medallist diver Tom Daley, has shown that knitting is for everyone. A craft one can enjoy anywhere, any time.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old diver was spotted knitting in the stands while watching the women’s 3m springboard diving final. The image of Daley skilfully working on a pink and purple creation soon went viral. The British Team twitter account shared the image of the diver, saying: “Nothing to see here – just @TomDaley1994having a knit at the diving.”

Nothing to see here - just @TomDaley1994 having a knit at the diving 🧶#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/TzDETYW28a — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 1, 2021 A week ago, Daley posted a video from his @madewithlovebytomdaley Instagram account, telling his fans that the craft has helped him through the Olympics and showing off a pouch he knitted for his gold medal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley) At the beginning of lockdown, he took up knitting and crocheting and has since became “obsessed” with it. So much so that he started an Instagram account called "Made With Love By Tom Daley” which is dedicated to his creations in September 2020. His Instagram page is a clear indication that Daley is talented.

Everybody wanted to know what was the purple and pink creation the British diver was knitting in the stands.