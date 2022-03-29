One night experience at the Bridgerton Affair

The Bridgerton Affair is still one of the most talked-about events. As a fashion lover, I would’ve loved to attend but couldn’t due to certain circumstances.

However, all was not lost because my colleague Oluthando Keteyi, summoned by Queen Zozibini Tunzi, accepted the invitation. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix South Africa (@netflixsa) Speaking to Keteyi, she says the event is one of the best she’s ever attended. “My time at the Bridgerton Affair was a night filled with lots of laughter, fun and getting down on the dance floor. It was like a big old reunion of the who’s who in the entertainment industry. The night was also a fashion show, with everyone dressed to impress. A feast for any fashion lover. Socials were popping with content from the night, did you see it?”

Of course, no one could’ve missed the highlights of the Bridgerton Affair because that’s what was trending the entire weekend. Sadly, I only got to see the tip of the iceberg. I see that Zakes Bantwini was one of the performers, and in a room full of Africans, I bet the dance floor was lit? “The hitmaker knows how to get everyone dancing and singing along at the highest pitch, on or off-key. Zakes also made sure to look good for the Queen's affair. The dance floor was magical, it was on fire, you know how Africans like to move. And the outfits were not holding anyone back, those ball gowns were sweeping the dance floor away.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) Interesting, I really missed out. So, Keteyi, tell us, were the guests able to interpret the theme? “The theme of the night was a hot conversation, honey. Guests were tasked with interpreting Bridgerton Royalty, Regency with an African flair. They executed the dress code to their best understanding, and some won and some missed. The brief was pretty simple, well depending on how you look at it, celebrities had room to play with the theme. Did they do justice to the theme, yes and no?” Speaking of the hits and the misses, some celebrities rose to the occasion, and some missed the theme. Unfortunately, the host of the most Tunzi didn’t quite impress with her outfits. The first dress was great, but the neckpiece was a bit too much. Perhaps something subtle could have been better? The second dress looked like a rushed project. But, let’s hear from Keteyi.

“The red carpet was filled with celebrities dressed in some of the best designers, including Gert-Johan Coetzee, David Tlale, Imprint ZA and Palesa Mokubung.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMPRINT ZA (@imprint_za) Hits Thando Thabethe

I loved Thando Thabethe’s take on the theme. Lady Thabooty donned a dress by the House of Sass and Willet Designs Couture. It gave Bridgerton royalty, the corset look and overflowing skirt looked breathtaking. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) Khanyi Mbau Khanyi Mbau served African Queen vibes with her stunning gele (West African headwrap). Her stunning couture gown is from Dineo and Solo Langa’s fashion label Port of LNG. The look blended well together, and to top it off, Mbau wore it well.

Dineo and Solo Langa The founders of Port of LNG made Khanyi look amazing but not so much can be said for the couple’s outfits. Dineo explained in an Instagram post about the inspiration behind their matching outfits, and I’m still not sold. The outfits just didn't give “Bridgerton Royalty” or “African flair”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dineo Langa (@dineomoeketsi) Ayanda Ncwane

The Real Housewives of Durban alumni was giving a bit too much “African flair” to her ensemble. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayanda Ncwane 🇿🇦 (@ayandancwane) Linda Mtoba Linda Mtoba may have served when it came to the hair, honey that wig was laid. But, her outfit, I don’t know, it was a miss. The theme is something she has previously executed, but this time, I’m not too sure. Her playful mini dress just didn't fit the brief.