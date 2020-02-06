Lady Gaga poses on the red carpet during the 91st Academy Awards. Picture: Reuters

A return to "extravagance" is what one fashion stylist is predicting when Hollywood stars parade the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday. "There were years where it was minimal. And, you know, people were wearing tuxedos, suits and blacks and that's always a classic," said New York-based stylist Katie Keim.

But this year Keim said she expects to see "extravagance ... colour, shape, sequins."

Certainly, the right look for the Oscars can earn a celebrity tons of attention - both good and bad.

Sarah Paulson arrives at the 2019 Oscars. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Vibrant colors and the mixing of hues such as red and pink are trends Keim is expecting to see continue in this year's award season, along with exaggerated silhouettes and sequins.

"Shape is a huge one, and I'm always looking for something really interesting and ornate when I pull dresses for my clients," Keim said.

"It's going to be all over the place, sequins, embellishment, beading...think of the Roaring Twenties and 100 hundred years later."