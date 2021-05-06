Ouch! Ladies love the idea of breast tape but fear the removal process

One of my favourite style dresses or tops are ones with low open backs.

There’s just something very sensual about them.

The same goes for a plunging neckline. What better way to show off a bit of cleavage.

The only problem with these styles is what to wear underneath.

Unless you have small perky breasts, going braless isn’t an option.

Well it’s up to you if you feel comfortable letting the twins hang free but we all know that it just looks so much better when your breasts are lifted and firmly in place.

This can generally only be achieved by wearing a bra.

And therein lies the struggle when wearing these sexy tops or dresses.

Nobody wants bra straps sticking out. No matter how amazing your bra is, it simply ruins the desired effect of a bareback look and feel.

In steps bra tapes to save the day!

Celebrities have been using some form of tape to cover nipples and strap and lift their breast allowing them to wear outfits that require a “braless” appearance.

Kim Kardashian West was one celeb who openly shared the secret to her gravity defying breasts and achieving a perfect cleavage.

She said: "I definitely had to share my tape secret with you guys!! It's my secret trick to have perfect cleavage in photos. You tape them up so they are super lifted. It takes a little work but trust me it's all worth it LOL."

Back then people were using all kinds of tape, including duct tape to get their boobs to rise to the occasion!

Thankfully companies are now producing special breast tape for this purpose.

South Africans were ecstatic to discover that a local fashion e-tailer Imprecca, stocks these magic tapes.

The company took to their Twitter page to announce the arrival of their boob tapes which is available in a variety of skin tones.

The girlies are going to be SITTING with our boob tape 🤎



The boob tape is available for R99!https://t.co/0FMaVdSkFt 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/RWdXKoAx4N — Imprecca (@imprecca) May 5, 2021

As expected there was an overwhelming response of excitement from women who have been wanting to try the product.

However there were some concerns as well.

The major one being around the removal process.

Ah, surely this must be painful to take off? I remember taking off strapping after rugby matches was a bitch 😭 https://t.co/v3umHt06v8 — Induna yezinsizwa (@Lord_Maphz) May 6, 2021

How painful is it to remove a boob tape? Kana gongwe ke tshaba fela. https://t.co/5M9rz7v86L — Loloh Jeremiah (@Loloh90) May 6, 2021

The removal process alone is so discouraging lmao but ima have to give this one a try 🥲 https://t.co/gElQZfhZxM — Delu (@Delinaxo) May 6, 2021

How painful is it to remove boob tape? https://t.co/e6ka9Ul5PR — Earth Placement (@NothandoM_) May 5, 2021