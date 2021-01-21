Our best dressed at Joe Biden’s inauguration

Americans woke up to a new dawn with Joe Biden sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris as the first female Vice President. At the inauguration ceremony, held at Capitol Hill, Washington DC, on Wednesday, they were joined by former presidents, including Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Although the celebrations were downscaled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was an opportunity for attendees to show off their elite fashion sense. As such, they opted for acclaimed designers to dress them to the nines for this significant event. For the first part of the event, which was a church service at St. Matthew, President Biden wore a custom blue suit by iconic American designer Ralph Lauren, who made the suit, tie, and overcoat in the same fabric as the mask.

First Lady Jill Biden rocked a blue wool tweed coat and dress by Alexandra O’Neill.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden arrive to the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC, U.S. January 20, 2021. Picture: Kevin Dietsch/Pool via Reuters

Kamala Harris, the first Black and Asian woman to serve as Vice President, wore a purple coat and dress by Christopher John Rogers.

And for the evening event, she emerged in an inky black liquid sequin cocktail dress with a floor-length silk tuxedo overcoat by Sergio Hudson- completing the look with Irene Neuwirth earrings.

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and US Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff wave as they arrive for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President. Picture: Jonathan Ernst, Reuters.

Former First Lady, Michelle Obama, dazzled in a marsala outfit by Sergio Hudson.

She wore unhemmed pants, an alpaca sweater and a cashmere coat.

To add more flair to her already stunning garb, she rocked a signature Sergio Hudson belt from his Autumn/Winter 2020 collection.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama arrive before the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. Pictur: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

One of the performers, Lady Gaga, who loves dramatic fashion, lived up to expectations.

Upon arrival for rehearsals, she wore an elegant white Givenchy cape. And for the main show, she unleashed the diva in her and opted for a custom Schiaparelli haute couture design - a fitted navy cashmere jacket and a voluminous washed red silk faille skirt.

Singer Lady Gaga is greeted by President-elect Joe Biden. Picture: Jonathan Ernst, Reuters.

Another performer, Amanda Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet in history, looked beautiful in a striking yellow coat and a red headband, both by Prada. Singer and actress, Jennifer Lopez, who was also one of the performers, dripped in all-white Versace couture.

Amanda Gorman recites a poem during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. Picture: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

The president’s grandchildren looked ravishing in their youthful outfits.

Naomi Biden, 27, wore Adam Lippes while her sister Finnegan Biden, 22, opted for a camel coat by Brandon Maxwell. The youngest, Maisy Biden, 20, wore black while their cousin Natalie, 16, rocked a bubblegum coat by Lafayette 148 New York.

I love that Joe Biden’s grandkids are the next generation of Power Rangers. pic.twitter.com/QimAX32ocK — Stephen Rooke (@srookejd) January 20, 2021

Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, rocked a striking plaid designer coat with encrusted marmalade-hued crystals and a bold white collar.