Our favourite accessories spotted at SA Fashion Week SS21 Digital Collections

Often at fashion week, people pay more attention to the garments, but it’s the accessories that add more flair to the clothes showcased.

At the South African Fashion Week (SAFW) Spring/Summer Digital Collections, which showcased this past weekend, designers went big on accessories.

Palesa Mokobung of Mantsho featured crowns, bangles, and big earrings on her Spring/Summer21 collection titled “EMPRESS“.

About the collection, she said: “This collection is dedicated to sophisticated and driven women I have had the pleasure of knowing and learning from.

“I am a woman and a mother running and ruling an empire in my home, workspace and my society.

”I do it with a crown on my head, and this collection is for women who see themselves in this light.

“Let’s keep shining I know we always have a lot on our shoulder, but we were built for it.”

Ole Ledimo, who designed the Loxion Kulca collection to pay tribute to the late Wandi Nzimande, played around with different hats.

Part of the collection includes fedoras and balaclavas.

We also love how Romaria used off-cuts to create stunning bags and headbands, leaving no fabric to waste.

The Bam Collective also featured cute pom-pom hair bands and stunning sheer gloves.

Black Coffee and Saint Vuyo had trendy travel bags as part of their collections, while the likes of Sipho Mbuto and Maklele feautured bucket hats.

Ephymol created berets to match his colour block collection.

Amanda Laird Cherry paired her collection with cocktail hairbands. Meanwhile, Chiefs Of Angels had a combination of bandana masks and headwraps.

SAFW SS21 started on April 29 and lasted until May 1.