Our favourite Instagram looks of the week

You can tell that spring has sprung with all the bright and colourful looks of late.

Social media pages are popping with so much colour as our favourite celebrities share pictures of themselves donning stylish outfits.

Media mogul, Bonang Matheba, broke the internet when she shared snaps of herself holidaying in Cape Town. She was partying on a yacht, wearing a leopard print three-piece swimsuit.

Durban musician, Sithelo Shozi, also stepped on the necks in designer clothes. She looked stylish in a white romper, pairing it with a pink jacket, pink Gucci socks as well as pink, fluffy sandals.

"Muvhango" actress, Buhle Samuels, looked ravishing in a pattern print cropped top with matching tights, while Khanyi Mbau kept it simple in nude two-piece loungewear.