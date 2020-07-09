Our favourite lewks from Willard Katsande's fashion parade

Zimbabwean footballer Willard Katsande not only knows his way around the pitch, but he's also as proficient in fashion circles too. In fact, he's quite celebrated for his sense of style.

The Kaizer Chiefs star has gone viral on social media for keeping his fans entertained with his everyday looks.

Without missing a beat, he makes sure that he always dresses up and tries different outfits from vintage to modern-day swag. And he always shows up for the party.