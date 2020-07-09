Our favourite lewks from Willard Katsande's fashion parade
Zimbabwean footballer Willard Katsande not only knows his way around the pitch, but he's also as proficient in fashion circles too. In fact, he's quite celebrated for his sense of style.
The Kaizer Chiefs star has gone viral on social media for keeping his fans entertained with his everyday looks.
Without missing a beat, he makes sure that he always dresses up and tries different outfits from vintage to modern-day swag. And he always shows up for the party.
Willard Katsande in a vintage outfit. Picture: Kevin Katsande.
Casually known as “Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko” (the boss of a deliciously tough young man), Katsande’s outfits are not complete without a parade. Each outfit has a different walk. Below are are our top five favourites.
He wears a doek inspired by a Congolese artist, Fally Ipupa.
If your bestie is not jealous of your other friends you dont have a bestie . Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi #confidenceiskey pic.twitter.com/m2Y74sMZ4B— Willard Katsande (@WillardKatsande) June 26, 2020
Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi 🕊️, thanks everyone for supporting #saturdayswag🔥 pic.twitter.com/p48akNMeWG— Willard Katsande (@WillardKatsande) June 27, 2020
Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi,Wednesday sungura inspired by mukoma @alickmacheso3 📸@kevykatsande pic.twitter.com/uq5D7jPELv— Willard Katsande (@WillardKatsande) July 1, 2020
He also has a thing for doeks, too, and learned how to wrap them from his mother.
Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi 🕊️ thank you for supporting Saturday swag 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q9rmLhVa0D— Willard Katsande (@WillardKatsande) July 4, 2020
