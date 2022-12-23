Our favourite magazine covers of 2022

2022 was a year of creativity during which people unapologetically showed off their talents. Magazines also stepped out of their comfort zones to produce daring covers.
Beauty was displayed when stylists, photographers, make-up artists and hairstylists came together to create magnificent covers.
As the year closes, we look at our top four magazine covers for 2022.
Vogue
“British Vogue” broke the internet when it revealed the February 2022 issue, which featured only black models.
The cover featured black women who are redefining European beauty standards. It included South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech; Amar Akway from Ethiopia; Majesty Amare from Pasadena; Akon Changkou from South Sudan; Senegalese-Italian model Maty Fall Diba; Janet Jumbo, the first Nigerian to model for Louis Vuitton; Abény Nhial; Nyagua Ruea of South Sudan; and Anok Yai, the first South Sudanese woman to open a Prada show.
Glamour
The “Glamour South Africa” March issue featured Nigeria’s Annie Macaulay-Idibia. The “Young, Famous & African” star spoke to the glossy about her life in Lagos as an entertainer, businesswoman, wife and mom.
GQ
In its December/January 2023 issue, the men’s magazine featured the iconic Lewis Hamilton, who opened up about his record-equalling world championships, being a black man in Formula One driving, mental health, his relationship with his father, and more.
Nounouche
For its fifth edition, “Nounouche” put football star Rulani Mokwena on the cover. What made it stand out is the fact that he was the magazine’s first male cover star. He spoke to the magazine’s editor-in-chief about his passion for football, spirituality and the challenges of being a young coach.