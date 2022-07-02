Our hot takes on which celebs showed us the honey at the Hollywoodbets Durban July

Now that the dust has settled on the Hollywoodbets Durban July, most visitors are letting their hair down and maybe planning on changing into more suitable attire for the after-parties. The day has seen its fair share of fashion drama. Luckily for us, we managed to choose our best-dressed celebs who understood the assignment when it came to the “Show Me the Honey” theme.

Below the IOL Lifestyle team rate their best-dressed local celebs. Somizi Mhlongo Somizi was the most strikingly dressed celebrity, his attire really hitting the mark. It was bold and outrageous, and perfectly suited his personality. He wanted to shine and did so as brightly as the sun. - Alyssia Birjalal

Linda Mtoba Linda Mtoba was dressed in McCarthy Wolff, with fabric from Minty’s. This was a unique outfit I spotted. It looked like a lot of effort to even just get into this dress! - Bernelee Vollmer

Nandi Madida Nandi Madida was dressed in a Ryan Keys creation and accessorised with a Jozeest hand band. This was the best look for me. - Shingai Darangwa

Jessica Nkosi I’m loving the Jessica Nkosi look. She is the best-dressed for me. I love the honeycomb detail on her dress, and I’m loving the honey tones of the dress.

The bow or wing detail on her back is also the right type of drama and grandeur needed for this event. She and her designer understood the assignment. 10/10. - ZamaNdosi Cele Khuli Chana

The best-dressed male for me is Khuli Chana. I love the bumblebee yellow he chose. He oozes confidence in his suit, and you could spot him a mile away. The guys also killed the fashion scene this year, looking dapper and well put together when executing the theme. I love that they weren’t afraid to experiment with colour when it came to their suits. - Zama Ndosi Cele