Our pick of the best Chadwick Boseman outfits
The passing of Chadwick Boseman has been unreal. It is a painful punch to the gut that has left us winded. I shed a tear. More actually. I cried. Like, really cried.
I don't think it was just about his death. Looking back, I think it has more to do with how difficult this year has been. I wouldn't be surprised if my grief also had to do with what could have been with Chadwick.
Realising how much work he had done for the past four years that he has been battling colon cancer, has left me in awe of him. That he did all these iconic roles while going through the most debilitating disease, showed a tremendous zest for life and a fighting spirit that I hope many of us will take from his passing.
I remember coming across him on the annual Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue based off his role as Jackie Robinson in #42. It was the 2014 issue It was an issue crammed with Black Excellence. He shared the cover spread with Idris Elba, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o. I would like to think Marvel saw that cover and thought how great it would be to have Chadwick, MBJ and Lupita be the stars of their new franchise-- #BlackPanther.
I'm certain he knew of the impact his character choices had for Black people. From Jackie and James Brown, to Thurgood Marshall and of course his most famous role T'Challa aka Black Panther.
I will also miss his dedication to the red carpet and style. Chadwick was always draped in finery. But it was never just a simple suit. No. He had an almost Les Sapeur quality to how he dressed. It was an expression of style so rare in world of men's fashion. His frequent collaborations with Givenchy and Versace to create these bespoke garments that catapulted him to many style lists over the years, showed how dedicated he was to looking like a star. He, alongside Michael and Rami Malek, was one of the people who changed the way men approached dressing for the red carpet. He pushed the boundaries of menswear. He wore colour- from teal and brown, to burnt orange and the most luxurious black coats. He had fun with clothes. It was like he appreciated the work these designers and his stylist, Ashley Weston, put in creating them for him.
Whether he was hitting the side walk in accessible street-wear, or doing the talk show circuit in dressy casual, to dialling up the style-o-metre and rocking the best red carpet fashion at major Hollywood events, he had the knack of picking the perfect look that set him apart from everyone. So what better way to pay tribute to a talented and stylish man, than with his best garments? Here are some of our favourites over the years.
2020
CHADWICK in Dunhill at 21 Bridges Premiere
CHADWICK in Balmain on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
2019
Chadwick Boseman in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX at ’The Black Godfather’ Premiere
Chadwick Boseman in Versace at the Golden Globe Awards
Chadwick Boseman in Ermenegildo Zegna at the Screen Actor's Guild Award
Chadwick Boseman in Atelier Versace at the American Music Awards
2018
Chadwick Boseman in Atelier Versace at the MET Gala
Chadwick Boseman in Dzojchen at the Seoul Premiere of Black Panther
Chadwick Boseman in Givenchy Couture at the Oscars
Chadwick Boseman in Givenchy at the “Black Panther” European Premiere