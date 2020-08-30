Our pick of the best Chadwick Boseman outfits

The passing of Chadwick Boseman has been unreal. It is a painful punch to the gut that has left us winded. I shed a tear. More actually. I cried. Like, really cried. I don't think it was just about his death. Looking back, I think it has more to do with how difficult this year has been. I wouldn't be surprised if my grief also had to do with what could have been with Chadwick. Realising how much work he had done for the past four years that he has been battling colon cancer, has left me in awe of him. That he did all these iconic roles while going through the most debilitating disease, showed a tremendous zest for life and a fighting spirit that I hope many of us will take from his passing. I remember coming across him on the annual Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue based off his role as Jackie Robinson in #42. It was the 2014 issue It was an issue crammed with Black Excellence. He shared the cover spread with Idris Elba, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o. I would like to think Marvel saw that cover and thought how great it would be to have Chadwick, MBJ and Lupita be the stars of their new franchise-- #BlackPanther. Chadwick Boseman in ’42’ as American baseball hero, Jackie Robinson. It was a critically acclaimed role that brought him new attention. I'm certain he knew of the impact his character choices had for Black people. From Jackie and James Brown, to Thurgood Marshall and of course his most famous role T'Challa aka Black Panther.

I will also miss his dedication to the red carpet and style. Chadwick was always draped in finery. But it was never just a simple suit. No. He had an almost Les Sapeur quality to how he dressed. It was an expression of style so rare in world of men's fashion. His frequent collaborations with Givenchy and Versace to create these bespoke garments that catapulted him to many style lists over the years, showed how dedicated he was to looking like a star. He, alongside Michael and Rami Malek, was one of the people who changed the way men approached dressing for the red carpet. He pushed the boundaries of menswear. He wore colour- from teal and brown, to burnt orange and the most luxurious black coats. He had fun with clothes. It was like he appreciated the work these designers and his stylist, Ashley Weston, put in creating them for him.

Whether he was hitting the side walk in accessible street-wear, or doing the talk show circuit in dressy casual, to dialling up the style-o-metre and rocking the best red carpet fashion at major Hollywood events, he had the knack of picking the perfect look that set him apart from everyone. So what better way to pay tribute to a talented and stylish man, than with his best garments? Here are some of our favourites over the years.

2020

CHADWICK in Dunhill at 21 Bridges Premiere

CHADWICK in Balmain on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

2019

Chadwick Boseman attends the world premiere of the Black Godfather at Paramount Studios on Monday, June 3, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Chadwick Boseman in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX at ’The Black Godfather’ Premiere

This image released by NBC shows the cast of "Black Panther," from left, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan presenting the award for best animated feature during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

Chadwick Boseman in Versace at the Golden Globe Awards

Chadwick Boseman arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Chadwick Boseman in Ermenegildo Zegna at the Screen Actor's Guild Award

2019 American Music Awards – Photo Room– Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 24, 2019 – Chadwick Boseman poses backstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Chadwick Boseman in Atelier Versace at the American Music Awards

2018

FILE - In this May 7, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition in New York. Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Chadwick Boseman in Atelier Versace at the MET Gala

Chadwick Boseman in Dzojchen at the Seoul Premiere of Black Panther

90th Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals – Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 – Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chadwick Boseman in Givenchy Couture at the Oscars

Chadwick Boseman at the ’Black Panther' in London, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.

Chadwick Boseman in Givenchy at the “Black Panther” European Premiere