Palesa Mokubung showcases at Africa Fashion Week Middle East

African fashion is spreading like wildfire across the globe, and we love it. South African designer Palesa Mokubung flew our flag high at the Africa Fashion Week Middle East (AFWME). On March 15, AFWME hosted its first fashion week edition at the DIFC Village Rooftop and Retail Avenue in Dubai.

Mokubung, the founder of Mantsho, the first African brand to partner with H&M, was among the designers that showcased at the AFWME. Known for her distinctive signature prints and vibrant colours, Mokubung presented a “Resort Collection” based on the confidence of African aesthetics with an international sensibility. Pink, blue and rich reds were some of the dominating colours. A Mantsho dress. Picture: Supplied. After a successful show, we are anticipating more fashion weeks from AFWME.

“We are proud to bring together such a wealth of talent and creativity under one roof and to share with our audiences all the wonderful creations that exist in the African continent,” says Aser Levron, co-founder of AFWME. Levron adds that they plan to welcome more talented designers to join them in the upcoming seasons. “At AFWME, we aim to play a significant role in creating a sense of unity and awareness with Design and Art, allowing several customs to come together and create a community.”