Pandora introduces new designs to their colours collection

The new year brings a chance to turn over a leaf and reinvent ourselves in every possible way. Inspired by the fresh energy, Pandora has introduced new designs to add to their colours collection.

Part of the collection includes statement rings, earrings, charms, bracelets and pendants in a full spectrum of vivid hues.

About what inspired the collection, Francesco Terzo, creative director of the brand said: “We want to take our consumers on a journey through the colour wheel, allowing them to explore a range of shades as beautifully diverse as they are.”

Speaking of jewellery, the Jewellery Industry Voices webinar series is hosting its first webinar to look at what factors will be driving consumer demand in the post-pandemic jewellery market.

Taking place on Thursday, January 14, the expert panel includes Anita Balchandani, a partner at McKinsey & Company in London, and the head of its consultancy for the apparel, fashion and luxury sectors in the UK, Europe and the Middle East.