Pandora introduces new designs to their colours collection
The new year brings a chance to turn over a leaf and reinvent ourselves in every possible way. Inspired by the fresh energy, Pandora has introduced new designs to add to their colours collection.
Part of the collection includes statement rings, earrings, charms, bracelets and pendants in a full spectrum of vivid hues.
About what inspired the collection, Francesco Terzo, creative director of the brand said: “We want to take our consumers on a journey through the colour wheel, allowing them to explore a range of shades as beautifully diverse as they are.”
Speaking of jewellery, the Jewellery Industry Voices webinar series is hosting its first webinar to look at what factors will be driving consumer demand in the post-pandemic jewellery market.
Taking place on Thursday, January 14, the expert panel includes Anita Balchandani, a partner at McKinsey & Company in London, and the head of its consultancy for the apparel, fashion and luxury sectors in the UK, Europe and the Middle East.
There is also Melanie Grant, luxury editor for 1843 Magazine and a correspondent at The Economist; Andrew Siegel, chief operating officer of the New Jersey-headquartered Hamilton Jewelers group; and Charles Bonas, chief executive of the Bonas Group, a diamond tender and auction house, and a brokerage and consultancy firm for the diamond and gemstone industries.
The webinar will be co-moderated by Edward Johnson and Steven Benson. Visit the Jewellery Industry Voices Webinar Registration to join the conversation.