Pandora unveils the power of sisterhood on International Women's Day

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

To commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day, Pandora has partnered with award-winning filmmaker Irene Baqué to celebrate the power of sisterhood and female empowerment. Baqué, who specialises in directing films that focus on gender equality and women’s rights issues, is also the director of Our Sisterhood, a series of three short films aimed at empowering women. In this series, she highlights the invaluable need for women to support each other to provide strength, resilience and confidence. WATCH: The Soul Swimmers Series The groups that feature in the series include Creole Cuts, a collective of DJs and creatives who celebrate the sounds of their Caribbean heritage. There are also four generations of women from the same family united through the struggles of motherhood, and the Bluetits, a 15-strong group of different ages and backgrounds united by their love for wild swimming. WATCH: Four Generations Series

What these women have in common is an unbreakable bond. They discuss their struggles to inspire others across the world to stand together and be a reminder of the positive power in numbers.

Asked about what sisterhood means to her, Baqué said: “To me, sisterhood means support, love and encouragement between women, and this project allowed me to show this through the stories of the remarkable women in the films. Unity, acceptance, equality and empowerment are vital in today’s world, and International Women’s Day serves as an active call for change to achieve that.”

WATCH: Creole Cut

The Sisterhood series is part of Pandora’s ongoing effort to empower people across the world to voice who they are and the things that are important to them.