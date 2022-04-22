Papy Kaluw of Urban Zulu takes his brand to Washington DC and the world

Papy Kaluw, founder of Urban Zulu, says this partnership will not only allow him to have a physical store in Washington DC,but will also grant him an opportunity to introduce the brand into the global fashion scene.

Afrocentric fashion brand Urban Zulu goes global following its partnership with Nubian Hueman, a Washington DC based modern boutique that sells African apparel.

“The roots of Urban Zulu have always been about African people uniting. This partnership allows Africans and those with African roots, no matter where they are, to experience Urban Zulu and be united through clothes,” Kaluw says.

The designer has already started cementing himself in international spaces. On April 12, he opened his first pop-up store in the middle of Manhattan, New York City.

Urban Zulu designs. Picture: Supplied.

He says this is something he’s always wanted to do but had to pause his plans due to the pandemic.