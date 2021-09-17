Paria Farzaneh drops limited edition collection with Converse

This season, she revisits the Pro Leather X2 by revamping it to the iconic court-to-street style.

English fashion designer Paria Farzaneh has partnered with Converse on another edition of the Pro Leather X2.

“This edition complements the silhouette’s exaggerated outsole and fashion-forward lean with a utilitarian zip-up design inspired by ’ 90s sportswear and Iranian heritage. Paria /Farzaneh’s mission is bigger than fashion. The pieces aim to confront and disrupt the status quo—whether it’s challenging western views of Middle Eastern culture or expressing solidarity with the fight for change,” says Converse in a written statement.

Asked about the detailing of the Pro Leather X2 full zip hoodies, the brand said: “This distinct full-zip hoodie incorporates the London designer’s signature paisley print through reflective details on the interior and piping and adds contrast stitching around the pockets. Those sharp details are also complemented by real function: 465 GSM French terry provides warmth and super-soft comfort.”

Farzaneh also designed the Pro Leather X2 Tech shoe that has her signature Iranian paisley, crafted with traditional wood-blocking techniques that appear on the interior and sock liner. The shoe also features a zip-up outer shell with a sleek colour gradient print and hits of suede.