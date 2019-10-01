Paris Hilton has announced she is releasing her 25th perfume, which she has named Electrify.
The 38-year-old star has created a new perfume which is inspired by her DJ career and the euphoric feeling she gets when she has an entire club dancing to her music.
Speaking about her inspiration for the scent, she said: "What I love most about being a DJ is the burst of energy I get on stage and bringing happiness to a crowd of people. I wanted to capture that feeling in a scent and celebrate the confident woman who is the life of the party."
"Electrify was inspired by nightlife, me DJing, and just being on stage and performing in front of people and that amazing feeling I get where I feel like I'm electrified."