If you are attending a funeral be sure to dress conservatively. Picture: AP Photo/Francois Mori, Pool At some point in our lives, we all will attend a funeral. Whether you’re a family member or close friend, funerals are hard for everyone. Talking about death or simply being around it and those in mourning and suffering leaves even the strongest person unable to deal with such a sensitive situation. When you decide to attend a funeral it can be hard to select what to wear - especially since it’s not an occasion we often have to attend - which means that many people don’t have “funeral attire”. There are two important rules to keep in mind when deciding what to wear.

Keep your look conservative.

Stick to dark colours. Black is best but not absolutely necessary.

This means no loud colours, crazy prints or sparkling fabrics.

It’s good to know where the funeral will be held, what the weather will be like and the religion that the deceased practiced.

Respect the family of deceased. Picture: Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool

Here are the do’s and dont’s of what to wear to a funeral

DO

Find out if the deceased had any requests when it comes to dress code. For example, they might have specified that everyone wore white or themed to whatever interest they might have had.

If you knew the person well, you would know if they were conservative or more relaxed. Go for a business-like and conservative look or casual (not completely laidback though) depending on the person.

For men and women, a black (or any dark colour) pantsuit is a good option.

Avoid wearing high heels especially if you’ll be going to the graveside. Flat shoes or pumps are a better option.

Take into consideration the person’s cultural and religious background.

Where the ceremony will be held is an important deciding factor. A memorial service can be held anywhere or it could be held in a place of worship.

DON’T

This is not a pick-up spot, so dress appropriately.

It’s not the time or place for short, revealing clothes.

The focus is not on you. Stay away from anything that will make you stand out. Bright colours or loud prints are a no-no. Don’t show too much skin.

Avoid jeans and T-shirts as much as possible.

Definitely NO flip-flops.