Pharrell Williams is designing a jewellery collection with Tiffany's

Pharrell Williams says he is designing a jewellery collection with Tiffany's as he debuts diamond and emerald sunglasses at Kenzo show. The “Get Lucky” hitmaker teased a piece from the line - a pair of diamond and emerald-laced sunglasses - while attending the Kenzo’s Autumn-Winter 2022 show - the debut of the fashion house’s new creative director Nigo - at Paris Fashion Week.

The 48-year-old rapper told WWD: “Tiffany and I are engaged." He then said that the sunglasses were the “first of many things I’m going to do with Tiffany". The 13-time Grammy Award winner labelled the upcoming line a “partnership” after being asked about the collaboration while at the show also attended by Tyler the Creator, Shygirl and Kanye West and his new flame Julia Fox at the Places de Victoiries.

Pharrell said: “No, it’s different. It’s a partnership … It’s about seeing things differently.” The former N.E.R.D member kept his lips sealed on any further information as he didn’t want to take the shine away from the clothes and his “brother” Nigo.