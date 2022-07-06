Phupho Gumede on his experience at the Hollywoodbets Durban July

The dust is settling from all the fun at eThekweni’s most glamorous weekend. Many of those who attended the Hollywoodbets Durban July are now back in their home provinces recovering from one of the biggest events on the social calendar. The fashionistas made sure to bring the looks and serve honey-dripping looks at the horse racing event.

This year's theme was Show me the Honey, and as with any theme, it was always up for personal interpretation. Celebrity stylist Phupho Gumede chatted to IOL Lifestyle about his experience at the prestigious event that was open to the public after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. "It was so great. I’ve been there twice but it was different this time. Maybe something about being locked down for 2 years," said Gumede.

The atmosphere at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse was buzzing on race day with marquees offering a VIP experience for all attendees. "I enjoyed the Tanqueray marque; it was so classy and the experience was giving everything it should," Gumede told IOL Lifestyle. Gumede has styled several celebrities over the years, from Ayanda Ncwane, Ayanda Ncwane, to Annie Idibia and Tarina Patel. Mzansi celebrities are always criticised by the public over their choices for big events.

"This was a hard theme to interpret but I think celebs looked amazing. I appreciated the effort that went into the art of dressing up," he said. When it comes to his own outfit for the day, Gumede showed he understood the assignment in a pale purple custom-made suit by Khotsatso Madumo. "I was a bit stressed about how my look was gonna come out but Khotsatso Madumo snatched me to the gawds. My make-up look with the gold complemented the look perfectly," he shared.