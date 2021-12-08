Phupho Gumede wins Fashion Stylist Of The Year award
Author and reality TV star Ayanda Ncwane never misses when it comes to fashion. A big fan of African designers, she is always dressed to the nines.
However, unlike ordinary people who go through the stress of picking outfits daily, Ncwane has someone who focuses on dressing her.
Her stylist, Phupho Gumede, is the man behind her impeccable looks. Gumede is the one who makes sure that whenever Ncwane steps out, she surely turn heads.
At the third annual Africa Choice Awards that recently took place in Nigeria, Gumede won the Fashion Stylist Of The Year award.
Although he couldn’t physically make it to the awards, he still dressed up and recorded his acceptance speech.
“First of all, I would like to thank God for this amazing moment and the talent. I would like to thank the African Choice Awards for this recognition. It’s so crazy that I’m getting my first ever nomination and award from another country,” he said.
Gumede also reminisced about his mom’s death, wishing that she could witness all the great things he’s doing.
“I would like to thank my late mom for everything. I’m sad she couldn’t be here today to see me receive my first award, but I know that she is bragging to all the angels that she only gave birth to winners.
“When she left us around this time last year, I was very lost and confused. I spent two weeks in her room trying to make sense of what I am going to do or make out of this life thing now that she’s not here. And then I woke up one morning and remembered her words, to go out there and show the world what I am made of. Each day from then on, I fought so hard to do exactly just that,” said Gumede.
He also thanked Ncwane for allowing him to try his ideas on her, as well as everyone who voted for him and all the people and brands he's worked with.
WATCH: Phupho Gumede’s acceptance speech