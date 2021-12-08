Phupho Gumede wins Fashion Stylist Of The Year award

Author and reality TV star Ayanda Ncwane never misses when it comes to fashion. A big fan of African designers, she is always dressed to the nines. However, unlike ordinary people who go through the stress of picking outfits daily, Ncwane has someone who focuses on dressing her.

Her stylist, Phupho Gumede, is the man behind her impeccable looks. Gumede is the one who makes sure that whenever Ncwane steps out, she surely turn heads. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayanda Ncwane 🇿🇦 (@ayandancwane) At the third annual Africa Choice Awards that recently took place in Nigeria, Gumede won the Fashion Stylist Of The Year award. Although he couldn’t physically make it to the awards, he still dressed up and recorded his acceptance speech.

“First of all, I would like to thank God for this amazing moment and the talent. I would like to thank the African Choice Awards for this recognition. It’s so crazy that I’m getting my first ever nomination and award from another country,” he said. Gumede also reminisced about his mom’s death, wishing that she could witness all the great things he’s doing. “I would like to thank my late mom for everything. I’m sad she couldn’t be here today to see me receive my first award, but I know that she is bragging to all the angels that she only gave birth to winners.