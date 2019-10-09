The Creative Conquerors for 2019 are Siyabonga Nene (aka Big Zulu), a musician who entered the entertainment industry straight from the taxi rank; Charly Makwaya, a multidisciplinary designer with an eye for innovation and pixel perfection, as well as Max Mogale, a photographer who’s always been fascinated by the finer details that make up the vibrant urban landscape of youth culture.

There’s also Karabo “Poppy” Moletsane, an Afropolitan multi award-winning street illustrator and graphic designer, Boipelo Khunou, a photographer who uses imagery to convey her sense of power and stills capture, Nikiwe Dlova, hair artist who uses hair to go back to the roots of tradition and heritage, and the youngest, Enhle Gabashe, an 11-year-old fashion designer who owns Enhle Babes Couture, a children’s brand specialising in custom-made glamorous African prints.

I got a chance to spend a day with the creatives by taking a tour with them in the inner city of Joburg to see their works of art.

The first art I saw was that of Big Zulu and Makwaya, where Makwaya did an illustration for Big Zulu at the Berea Park basketball court.

“I use my craft to make the world a better place.” said Makwanya.

“I took the unconventional route and used my creative gift to create and run a digital company, Hustle and Funk, which exists to solve problems using simple, well thought and usually appealing design solutions.”

Big Zulu dropped an album called Ungqongqoshe Wongqongqoshe on the day of the tour. He makes Nkabi Rap, a sound that mixes hip hop and Maskandi.

Poppy did her cool street art inspired by barber shops outside Afro Bru in Maboneng.

“My creative style has been influenced by traditional barber shop signage and portraits that I used to see whenever I got my hair done,” said Poppy.

The Stylin’ brand is offering a City Art Tour 2019 to the public. You can book your seat now on the Creative Conquerers city art tour bus via oagengcreativeagency.co.za. The city art tour runs from September until December 5.