Got a little exhibition happening his Friday with a few fellow artists in Maboneng this Friday. Pull in!
The Creative Conquerors for 2019 are Siyabonga Nene (aka Big Zulu), a musician who entered the entertainment industry straight from the taxi rank; Charly Makwaya, a multidisciplinary designer with an eye for innovation and pixel perfection, as well as Max Mogale, a photographer who’s always been fascinated by the finer details that make up the vibrant urban landscape of youth culture.
There’s also Karabo “Poppy” Moletsane, an Afropolitan multi award-winning street illustrator and graphic designer, Boipelo Khunou, a photographer who uses imagery to convey her sense of power and stills capture, Nikiwe Dlova, hair artist who uses hair to go back to the roots of tradition and heritage, and the youngest, Enhle Gabashe, an 11-year-old fashion designer who owns Enhle Babes Couture, a children’s brand specialising in custom-made glamorous African prints.
This weekend if you're going to be around Maboneng please check out my potrait street art piece by @senzart911 at Kruger and Commissioner street (the street opp the bottle store in Commissioner) highlighting my collaboration with @indalonubiannaturals - you can book the whole street art tour at @stylin_dredz website 😁 featuring @maxmogalephotography @boipelokhunou @karabo_poppy @hustle_and_funk @bigzulu_sa and @enhlebabescouture creative work,it's free! #OwnURcrown #Hairstreetculture #creativeconquerors #streetarttour #Maboneng #OwnURcrownCollab
I got a chance to spend a day with the creatives by taking a tour with them in the inner city of Joburg to see their works of art.
The first art I saw was that of Big Zulu and Makwaya, where Makwaya did an illustration for Big Zulu at the Berea Park basketball court.
“I use my craft to make the world a better place.” said Makwanya.
“I took the unconventional route and used my creative gift to create and run a digital company, Hustle and Funk, which exists to solve problems using simple, well thought and usually appealing design solutions.”
Meet our #CreativeConquerer Charly Makwanya @hustle_and_funk . Charly has grown to become a Multidisciplinary designer with an eye for innovation and pixel perfection. His design style is defined by a combination of African-European art, which is influenced and inspired by the perfections and imperfections of reality and nature. In most cases, his style is guided by abstraction, emotion, human personality and attitudes, Christian religion and morals. #creativeconquerers #StylinCityArtTour
Big Zulu dropped an album called Ungqongqoshe Wongqongqoshe on the day of the tour. He makes Nkabi Rap, a sound that mixes hip hop and Maskandi.
Poppy did her cool street art inspired by barber shops outside Afro Bru in Maboneng.
Latest street art I made in collaboration with @Stylin_Dredz 👩🏾✍🏾. Highlighting the importance and beauty within conversations around black hair. This piece speaks to how the sharing of haircare routines, hair dresser plugs, lit barber contacts and compliments on another’s fade or edges can be a way to form instant connections amongst one another, is a great bonding (excuse the pun) technique too and shows pride in one of the highly political aspects of our identity. Find this piece and a number of others created by incredible artists on the Stylin’ Dredz #CreativeConquerers city tour. — — — #KaraboPoppy #StylinDredz #StreetArt #Illustration #SouthAfrica #AfricanAesthetic #Maboneng #WomanInIllustration #Johannesburg #DopeBlackArt #BlackHair
“My creative style has been influenced by traditional barber shop signage and portraits that I used to see whenever I got my hair done,” said Poppy.
The Stylin’ brand is offering a City Art Tour 2019 to the public. You can book your seat now on the Creative Conquerers city art tour bus via oagengcreativeagency.co.za. The city art tour runs from September until December 5.
The @stylin_dredz #CREATIVECONQUERORS2019 Street art tour has finally launched. I wouldn't have been able to do this without the support and creative collaborations I formed for this project. We're finally here. Really cool opportunity to share in a different way. Check out @stylin_dredz for more information on booking a FREE RIDE on the bus tour to see all the work by the brilliant artists featured in this tour. 💯💪🏾💞🙏🏾 Creative dream team: 💎Models @beautiful_spirit_ and @kopano17 💎Stylist team @amyzamaa and @leratomatlhatsii 💎Makeup @tammimbambo 💎Set design @nataliepaneng_ 💎Creative direction + photography @boipelokhunou 💎Studio @pinholejozi #botakikebotshelo #studiobotaki
