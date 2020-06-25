PICS: 3 new moms who mastered their pregnancy looks

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

They say two is better than one, that is why pregnant women look even better in their baby bump fit because they dress up for two.



We’re crushing on new mothers, who kept their fashion game on par during pregnancy.

Zola Nombona



The actress who recently gave birth was big on dresses during her pregnancy.





Whether it was figure-hugging garments or shirt dresses, she always looked good.

While she was still carrying Bean, Linda Mtoba kept her outfits cool.





But when it was time to show up, she pulled out all her strings. We shall never forget her Vodacom Durban July 2019 iconic look where she wore a leopard print dress with a dramatic cape by McCarthy Wolff.



