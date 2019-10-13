Saturday night marked the last day of AFI Fashion Week, which started on October 10, at the Sandton Convention Centre.





Opening the show was Beachcult who showcased a swimwear range in rich animal prints, followed by Kreyann' who revealed a stunning ready-to-wear for a classical woman.





Khosi Nkosi brought stars to the runway, including Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi who wore a Xhosa inspired short jumpsuit. Khosi Nkosi's collection was a mixture of Xhosa, Tsonga, and Tswana couture.

A Khosi Nkosi Tsonga dress. Picture: Supplied.





K. Moraba and Collective was a range for both men, and women. He showcased stunning suits and flamboyant dresses, with black and pink being the dominating colours.





Taussy Daniel focused on high-end fashion, bringing to the runway exceptional gowns with bronze, and red colours taking centre stage.

Stunning detailing by Taussy Daniel. Picture: SDR.





Matte Nolim's collection was Summerly while La Art Neviole Emporium presented high-end couture, including wedding gowns.

Showstopper wedding gown by La Art Neviole Emporium. Picture: SDR.





Laurence Airline meanwhile, revealed a collection made of recycled material, including plastics.

Laurence Airline is all about saving the planet. Picture: SDR.





To close off the night, award-winning hip-hop artist Ricky Rick shut it down with a splendid performance, entertaining the crowd with some of his hit songs including Boss Zonke.





For the past three days, over 30 African designers took to the runway to showcase their Spring/Summer 2020 collections to a massive crowd of fashion critcs, the media, and everyone who enjoys fashion.