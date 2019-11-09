All shades of pink, from pretty pastels to luminous bolds, adorned the greens of the Val de Vie Estate.
The picturesque estate once again hosted the Pink Polo - an event that brings together celebrities, socialites and families to raise funds and create awareness of symptoms and early detection of breast cancer.
While sipping on bubbly and watching polo matches, ladies donned their finest "pink" inspired outfits.
Even though the event is already in its 10th year, attendees continue to dress the colour in creative ways.