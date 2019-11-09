PICS: All the glitz and glam at Pink Polo









Jessica Nkosi dressed by RethaN. Picture: Instagram All shades of pink, from pretty pastels to luminous bolds, adorned the greens of the Val de Vie Estate. The picturesque estate once again hosted the Pink Polo - an event that brings together celebrities, socialites and families to raise funds and create awareness of symptoms and early detection of breast cancer. While sipping on bubbly and watching polo matches, ladies donned their finest "pink" inspired outfits. Even though the event is already in its 10th year, attendees continue to dress the colour in creative ways.

There are a few ladies on the other hand who couldn't be bothered to adhere to the colour brief nor the dress in polo style.

One would think that after attending the polo for 10 years, you would know that it's not a place for ballgowns and that yellow is very far from pink.

On Saturday, Jessica Nkosi played with different tones of pink by wearing candy pink with clashing fuchsia.

Miss South Africa 2018 Tamaryn Green kept her look elegantly simple in a pale dusty pink figure-hugging dress.

Kanya Mbau stunned in a blossom embossed pink and white evening dress.

Afternoon Expresso presenter Palesa Tembe graced the event in a Grecian inspired floor length pink dress.