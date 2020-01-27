PICS: All the hits and misses from the Grammy Awards









Billy Porter at the 62nd Grammy Awards. Picture: Reuters The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards saw Billie Eilish winning big and walking away with five awards including the Record, Song and Album of the Year. Hosted by songstress, Alicia Keys, this year's Grammys took place at the Staples Center in Los Angele on Sunday. Some of the celebrities who snapped on the red carpet including Ariana Grande in a grey tulle Giambattista Valli gown, who changed into three different outfits, as well as Cardi B who was named the best dressed at the 2020 Grammys by Harper’s Bazaar in a nude custom Mugler gown. This combination of photos shows fashion worn by nominee Ariana Grande at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Besides winning three awards, Lizzo stole the show with a dazzling slit-leg white Versace gown.

This combination of photos shows fashion worn by nominee Lizzo at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Guap Dad 4000 also ate it in all-grey Rick Owens suit. He wore an oversized grey suit, white FourTwoFour On Fairfax boots and completed the look with a silver Domo Wilkins durang with a long train, adding more flair to his outfit.

We love H.E.R and her music but her outfit was a bit off for a big event like the Grammys.

That collar dress with a lot of patterns was cute but it's not for the red carpet worthy.

We're skating on a very thin line when it comes to Lil Nas X's outfit. The "Old Town Road" hitmaker went hard on the pink Versace bondage cowboy look, the coat and the boots are to die for but we still think he was a bit over-accessorised.

Lil Nas X poses in the press room with the awards for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Old Town Road" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Billie Eilish is proof that you can wear the most expensive clothes and still not be stylish. She wore a green and black Gucci drip, which wasn't too trendy. She must go to Rihanna for tips on how to rock an oversized suit.

Billie Eilish at the 62nd Grammy Awards. Picture: Reuters

Slaying them all was Billy Porter who wore a dazzling custom blue suit by Baja East, completing the look with a chandelier hat by Sarah Sokol Millinery that had automated fringes.

