The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards saw Billie Eilish winning big and walking away with five awards including the Record, Song and Album of the Year.
Hosted by songstress, Alicia Keys, this year's Grammys took place at the Staples Center in Los Angele on Sunday.
Some of the celebrities who snapped on the red carpet including Ariana Grande in a grey tulle Giambattista Valli gown, who changed into three different outfits, as well as Cardi B who was named the best dressed at the 2020 Grammys by Harper’s Bazaar in a nude custom Mugler gown.