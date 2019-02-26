On Monday Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry spent their last day in Morocco after their three-day stay.
As always all eyes were on Meghan and her rapidly growing bump and her maternity style has been an inspiration to all mothers-to-be.
Here's a look at what she wore during her stay:
MONDAY
Meghan wore a long flowing blue Carolina Herrera dress to visit the King of Monaco.
When she visited the Andalusian Gardens, she wore a black pleated high-low dress with a white blazer.
The couple popped in at the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports where she wore an army-green jacket, black jeans and a black and white striped sweater.
SUNDAY
For a formal reception at the British Ambassador to Morocco, she wore a long cream Dior kaftan.
During early afternoon outing, Meghan swopped her heels for flats. She dressed down in black jeans and t-shirt.
On day two she attended an event with the organization Education for All. To which she wore a navy blazer, white shirt and a pair of Manolo Blahnik sandals.
FRIDAY
On arrival to Morocco Meghan wore a red Maison Valentino dress which she accessorised with a nude-toned Valentino bag.