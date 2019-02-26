Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits Morocco. (Picture: Reuters)

On Monday Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry spent their last day in Morocco after their three-day stay. As always all eyes were on Meghan and her rapidly growing bump and her maternity style has been an inspiration to all mothers-to-be.

Here's a look at what she wore during her stay:

MONDAY

Meghan wore a long flowing blue Carolina Herrera dress to visit the King of Monaco.

Britain's Prince Harry, left and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, leave the residence of Mohammed VI of Morocco. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

When she visited the Andalusian Gardens, she wore a black pleated high-low dress with a white blazer.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Morocco. (Reuters)

The couple popped in at the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports where she wore an army-green jacket, black jeans and a black and white striped sweater.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in Morocco. (Reuters)

SUNDAY

For a formal reception at the British Ambassador to Morocco, she wore a long cream Dior kaftan.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Morocco

During early afternoon outing, Meghan swopped her heels for flats. She dressed down in black jeans and t-shirt.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit Morocco (Reuters)

On day two she attended an event with the organization Education for All. To which she wore a navy blazer, white shirt and a pair of Manolo Blahnik sandals.

Duchess of Sussex. (Reuters)

FRIDAY

On arrival to Morocco Meghan wore a red Maison Valentino dress which she accessorised with a nude-toned Valentino bag.

Britain's Meghan Duchess of Sussex to meet with Crown Prince Moulay Hassan at a Royal Residence in Rabat, Morocco. (Hannah McKay/Pool via AP)











