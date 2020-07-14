PICS: At age 50, Grece Ghanem really is the fashionista she says she is

This Canadian fashionista went from personal trainer to fashion influencer real quick.

Grece Ghanem, who is a qualified microbiologist, is one of the most celebrated influencers within the fashion industry.

At 50, she has an impeccable style that makes her look half her age.





She is always ahead of trends and can make anything look cool, from baggy jeans to plain T-shirts, Ghanem is a fashionista of note.





In an interview with The Zoe Report, Ghanem described her style as simple, nonchalant, and mostly harmonious with her mood. Her favourite item is denim, which she wears with confidence.









“I believe that style is personality-related, and you cannot be stylish if you lack self-confidence. So for me, it is not the piece that instantly makes me feel confident, it is my personality.





“I live in denim. Denim is a practical basic piece that is easy to style, mix, and elevate. My favourite piece is a pair of Levi's that I've had since my twenties,” she told the publication.





She further explained that fashion keeps her connected to her childhood.





“Being in my 50s does not mean I have an old-fashioned and classic aesthetic. I strongly believe that you can stay on-trend and sport cool pieces regardless of your age. Staying young is a state of mind, being curious, maintaining a sense of humour, and staying connected with your childhood. Therefore, I want to use Instagram as a platform to express my personal style and to inspire women no matter their age, they too can do the same.”





Ghanem’s style is inspired by photography and art, and these are our favourite looks.



















