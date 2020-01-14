American Singer and songwriter, Mary J. Blige is one hell of a fashionista.





When it comes to shoes, her boot game is always unmatched - from ankle to knee-length, Blige knows how to rock a pair of stylish boots.





To celebrate the icon, we're taking a look at some of her hottest boots she's worn.

























The "Be Without Youhitmaker who rose to fame in the early '90s not only gave us the hottest tunes, but looks too.